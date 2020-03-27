Note: While The Mail has not received cancellation notices, some events listed as occurring may be canceled. Call before attending.
Several churches are offering services online though their websites, ZOOM and Faccebook Live.
Friday
- Canceled: 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County for elementary and middle school age children. 719-539-9500 in Salida, 719-221-2095 in Buena Vista.
- Canceled: 9-11 a.m. – Kids First Literacy Club First Lutheran Church.
- Canceled: 9-11 a.m. – Colorado Legal Services 800-395-2465.
- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Planned Parenthood clinic at 233 E. Second St. 719-539-7291.
- 11 a.m.-4 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, 215 E. Third St., Call or email first 719-539-7436.
- Canceled: Noon – Congregate meals at Episcopal Church, . Call 539-3341 for Meals on Wheels, which are still available.
- 12:15 p.m. – AA at First Presbyterian Church downstairs, 7 Poncha Blvd. 24-hour hotline 888-333-9649.
- Canceled: 3-7 p.m. – Buena Vista Boys & Girls Club is open for elementary and middle school age children. 719-221-2095.
- 6 p.m. – Al-Anon at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. 719-207-2695.
- Canceled: 6:15-8:15 p.m. – Learn-to-Dance Lesson at Salida Community Center, 305 F St.,
- Canceled: 6:30 p.m. – Prayer and Bible study at Living Waters, 719-539-6826.
- 7:30 p.m. – Open AA at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. 24-hour hotline 888-333-9649.
Saturday
- Canceled: 9 a.m. –Al-Anon at Congregational United Church of Christ , 217 Crossman Ave., Room #7, Buena Vista. Call 719-239-0023 for more info.
- Canceled: 6 p.m. – AA beginner at First Christian Church, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 7:30 p.m. – Narcotics Anonymous Video Meetings, download the GoToMeeting application from the app store, sign in ID number is 871347381. Call 719-221-5847.
Sunday:
- 7:30 a.m. – Episcopal Church of the Ascension, is offering ZOOM web services, call for information 719-239-4039.
- 9 a.m. – First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. Second worship service at 11 a.m.
- 9 a.m. – Grace Church service, via YouTube at gracechurchsalida.com.
- 9 a.m. – Temple Baptist Church is offering daily devotions and Sunday message through its Facebook page.
- 9:15 a.m. – First Lutheran Church service, 13th and F streets. Adult Bible study and Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. 719-539-4311.
- Canceled: 9:15 a.m. – Living Waters Church, 5300 E. U.S. 50 Sunday School at 9:15, morning worship at 10:30 a.m.
- 9:30 a.m. – Cross Roads Church services through Facebook Live and website, crossroadschurchponcha.com.
- 9:30 a.m. – First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ Bible study, 302 E. Fourth St. Church service at 11 a.m. 719-539-2388.
- Canceled: 10 a.m. – Episcopal Church of the Ascension Rite II service and children’s Sunday school.
- 10:30 a.m. – Worship at Salida First United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St.
- Canceled: 10:30 a.m. – Upper Room Church, 1140 I St. Second service at 6 p.m. 719-539-3388 or 719-539-0207.
- Canceled: 5 p.m. – Salida Sangha’s insight meditation group at 248 D St.
- 5:30 p.m. – AA at First Christian Church, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline 888-333-9649.
- 6:30 p.m. – Diamondway Buddhist Group meets at 245 E. U.S. 50 for free meditation. Contact 719-900-1081 or dwbcsalida@gmail.com.
