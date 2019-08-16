Today
- 9-11 a.m. — Colorado Legal Services is available for case intake interviews at Chaffee County Combined Courts, 142 Crestone Ave. 800-395-2465.
- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Planned Parenthood clinic at 233 E. Second St. 719-539-7291.
- 11 a.m.-4 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, 215 E. Third St., offers pregnancy and parenting information, free pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing. 719-539-7436.
- Noon – Congregate meals at Episcopal Church, Fourth and E streets. Voluntary contribution for ages 60 and older; $11 for others. Call 539-3342 before 9:30 a.m. for reservations. 530-8980 for Chaffee Shuttle. 539-3341 for Meals on Wheels.
- 12:15 p.m. – AA at First Presbyterian Church downstairs, 7 Poncha Blvd. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 6 p.m. – Al-Anon at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. 719-207-2695.
- 6:30 p.m. – Prayer and Bible study at Living Waters Ministries, 5300 E. U.S. 50. 719-539-6826.
- 7:30 p.m. – Open AA at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
Saturday
- 9 a.m. – Al-Anon at Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave., Room 7, Buena Vista. Call Chris at 719-239-0023 for more information.
- 6 p.m. – AA beginner group at First Christian Church, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 7:30 p.m. – Narcotics Anonymous at Upper Room Church of God, 1140 I St. 719-221-5847.
Sunday
- 7:30 a.m. – Episcopal Church of the Ascension Rite I service, 349 E St. 719-539-4562.
- 9 a.m. – First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. Second worship service at 11 a.m. Nursery care and children’s programming are available.
- 9 a.m. – Grace Church service, 1320 D St. Second service at 10:45 a.m. 719-539-2693.
- 9 a.m. – Temple Baptist Church Sunday school, 509 F St. Worship at 10:30 a.m. 719-539-2412.
- 9:15 a.m. – First Lutheran Church, 13th and F streets. Adult Bible study and Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. 719-539-4311.
- 9:15 a.m. – Living Waters Church Sunday school, 5300 E. U.S. 50. Worship is at 10:30 a.m.
- 9:30 a.m. – Cross Roads Church meets near northeast corner of U.S. 285 and U.S. 50 in Poncha Springs. Bible study follows at 11 a.m.
- 9 a.m. – Temple Baptist Church Sunday school, 509 F St. Worship at 10:30 a.m. 719-539-2412.
- 9:30 a.m. – Worship at Salida First United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St.
- 9:30 a.m. – Salida Vineyard Church worship service and children’s ministry, 1201 E. U.S. 50. 719-539-3359.
- 9:30 a.m. – First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ Bible study, 302 E. Fourth St. Church service at 11 a.m. 719-539-2388.
- 10 a.m. – Episcopal Church of the Ascension Rite II service and children’s Sunday school, 349 E St. 719-539-4562.
- 10:30 a.m. – Upper Room Church of God, 1140 I St. Second service at 6 p.m. 719-539-3388 or 719-539-0207.
- 5 p.m. – Salida Sangha’s insight meditation group at 248 D St.
- 5:30 p.m. – AA meets at First Christian Church, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 6:30 p.m. – Diamondway Buddhist Group meets at 245 E. U.S. 50 for free public meditation. 719-900-1081 or dwbcsalida@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.