Today
7:15 a.m. – Alcoholics Anonymous at First Christian Church basement, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
7:30-8:30 a.m. – Rotary Club of Salida Sunrise meets at Robin’s Restaurant, 8046 U.S. 50. 719-221-9991.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Veterans Service Office, 448 E. First St., Suite 134, assists veterans with benefits and transportation to VA medical appointments. 719-539-3803.
9:30 a.m. – Bible study at United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St.
10-10:30 a.m. – Story time at Salida Regional Library for infants through kindergarten-age.
Noon-5 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, 215 E. Third St., offers pregnancy and parenting information. Free pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing are available. 719-539-7436.
12:30 p.m. – Chaffee Green meeting at Buena Vista Public Library, 131 Linderman Ave.
5:30-7 p.m. – Women’s Empowerment Program for survivors of trauma. Kids welcome. 539-7347 pager/crisis line and information.
6:30 p.m. – Adult Bible study at Living Waters Church, 5300 E. U.S. 50.
7 p.m. – VFW Post 3820 bingo at the Masonic Lodge, Third and G streets. Progressive bingo featured.
7 p.m. – Open AA at First Lutheran Church basement, 1237 F St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
7-8 p.m. – Mindful Recovery, a Buddhist-based addiction recovery program, at Salida Sangha, 248 D St.
Thursday
7:15 a.m. – Alcoholics Anonymous at First Christian Church basement, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
7 p.m. – Alcoholics Anonymous at Buena Vista Congregational Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
7 p.m. – Alcoholics Anonymous, First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
7:30 p.m. – Narcotics Anonymous meets at Upper Room Church of God, 1140 I St. 719-221-5847.
Friday
10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Planned Parenthood clinic at 233 E. Second St. 719-539-7291.
11 a.m.-4 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, 215 E. Third St., offers pregnancy and parenting information. Free pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing are available. 719-539-7436.
12:15 p.m.– Alcoholics Anonymous at First Presbyterian Church downstairs, 7 Poncha Blvd. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
2-4 p.m. – Chess Club at First Christian Church, 302 E. Fourth St.
6 p.m. – Al-Anon at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. 719-207-2695.
6:30 p.m. – Prayer and Bible study at Living Waters Ministries, 5300 E. U.S. 50. 719-539-6826.
7:30 p.m. – Open Alcoholics Anonymous at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
Saturday
9 a.m. –Al-Anon at Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave., Room 7, Buena Vista. Call Chris at 719-239-0023 for more information.
6 p.m. – Alcoholics Anonymous beginner meeting at First Christian Church, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
7:30 p.m. – Narcotics Anonymous meets at Upper Room Church of God, 1140 I St. 719-221-5847.
