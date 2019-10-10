Today
- 7:15 a.m. – AA at First Christian Church, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Veterans Service Office, 448 E. First St., assists veterans with benefits and transportation to VA medical appointments. 719-539-3803.
- Noon – Congregate meals at Episcopal Church, Fourth and E streets. Voluntary contribution for ages 60 and older; $11 for others. Call 719-539-3342 before 9:30 a.m. for reservations. 719-530-8980 for Chaffee Shuttle. 719-539-3341 for Meals on Wheels.
- Noon-5 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, 215 E. Third St., offers pregnancy and parenting information, free pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing. 719-539-7436.
- Noon – Salida Sangha’s meditation group at 248 D St.
- 1-3 p.m. – Bingo with prizes at Salida Community Center, 305 F St.
- 3-7 p.m. – Buena Vista Boys & Girls Club open for elementary and middle school age children. 719-221-2095.
- 4-7 p.m. – Salida Boys & Girls Club for elementary and middle school ages. Hours extended to 9 p.m. for ages 13-18. 719-539-9500.
- 6-7:30 p.m. – Free picnic at Chipeta Park in Poncha Springs. If weather’s bad, meet at Poncha Springs Church of Christ, 207 Ouray. 719-539-6242.
- 6:05 p.m. – Youth Group, grades 7-12, at Temple Baptist Church, 509 F St.
- 7 p.m. – Salida Elks bingo; open to public.
- 7 p.m. – AA, First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 7:30 p.m. – Rock Youth Ministries at Living Waters Church, 5300 E. U.S. 50.
- 7:30 p.m. – Narcotics Anonymous at Upper Room Church of God, 1140 I St. 719-221-5847.
Friday
- 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Salida Boys & Girls Club for elementary and middle school ages. 719-539-9500.
- 9-11 a.m. – Kids First Literacy Club offers free tutoring for first- through fifth-graders at First Lutheran Church, 1237 F St. 719-539-4311
- 9-11 a.m. — Colorado Legal Services staff member available for case intake interviews at Chaffee County Combined Courts, 142 Crestone Ave. 800-395-2465.
- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Planned Parenthood clinic at 233 E. Second St. 719-539-7291.
- 11 a.m.-4 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, 215 E. Third St., offers pregnancy and parenting information, free pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing. 719-539-7436.
- Noon – Congregate meals at Episcopal Church, Fourth and E streets. Voluntary contribution for ages 60 and older; $11 for others. Call 719-539-3342 before 9:30 a.m. for reservations. 719-530-8980 for Chaffee Shuttle. 719-539-3341 for Meals on Wheels.
- 12:15 p.m. – AA at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 2-4 p.m. – Chess Club at First Christian Church, 302 E. Fourth St.
- 3-7 p.m. – Buena Vista Boys & Girls Club open for elementary and middle school ages. 719-221-2095.
- 6 p.m. – Al-Anon at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. 719-207-2695.
- 6:15-8:15 p.m. – Dance lesson at Salida Community Center, 305 F St., features swing, jive, lindy, waltz, salsa, bachata and more. Open to all. No experience or partner needed.
- 6:30 p.m. – Prayer and Bible study at Living Waters Ministries, 5300 E. U.S. 50. 719-539-6826.
- 7:30 p.m. – Open AA at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. 24-hour hotline 888-333-9649.
