Today
- 7:15 a.m. – Alcoholics Anonymous meeting at First Christian Church basement, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Buena Vista Boys & Girls Club is open for elementary and middle school age children. For more information, call 719-221-2095.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Veterans Service Office, 448 E. First St., Suite 134, assists veterans with benefits and transportation to Veterans Affairs medical appointments. 719-539-3803.
- Noon – Congregate meals at Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Fourth and E streets. Voluntary contribution for ages 60 and older; $11 for others. Call 719-539-3342 before 9:30 a.m. for reservations. Call 719-530-8980 for transportation by Chaffee Shuttle. Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for Meals on Wheels.
- Noon-5 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, 215 E. Third St., offers pregnancy and parenting information, free pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing. For more information, call 719-539-7436.
- Noon – Salida Sangha’s insight meditation group at 248 D St.
- 1-3 p.m. – Bingo with prizes at Salida Community Center, 305 F St.
- 6-7:30 p.m. – Free picnic at Chipeta Park in Poncha Springs. If the weather is bad, meet in parking lot of Poncha Springs Church of Christ, 207 Ouray. For more information call 719-539-6242.
- 7 p.m. – Salida Elks bingo; open to public.
- 7 p.m. – Alcoholics Anonymous meets at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 7:30 p.m. – Living Waters Church, 5300 E. U.S. 50, has Rock Youth Ministries. Game room open to students.
- 7:30 p.m. – Narcotics Anonymous meets at Upper Room Church of God, 1140 I St. Call 719-221-5847 for more information.
Friday
- 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Buena Vista Boys & Girls Club is open for elementary and middle school age children. To contact the club, call 719-221-2095.
- 9-11 a.m. — Colorado Legal Services staff member available for case intake interviews at Chaffee County Combined Courts, 142 Crestone Ave. For more information call 800-395-2465.
- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Planned Parenthood clinic is open at 233 E. Second St. For information about services offered, call 719-539-7291.
- 11 a.m.-4 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, 215 E. Third St., offers pregnancy and parenting information, free pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing. Call 719-539-7436 for more information.
- Noon – Congregate meals at Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Fourth and E streets. Voluntary contribution for ages 60 and older; $11 for others. Call 719-539-3342 before 9:30 a.m. for reservations. Call 719-530-8980 for transportation by Chaffee Shuttle. Call 719-539-3341 for Meals on Wheels.
- 12:15 p.m. – Alcoholics Anonymous meeting at First Presbyterian Church downstairs, 7 Poncha Blvd. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 6 p.m. – Al-Anon meets at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. For more information, call 719-207-2695.
- 6:30 p.m. – Prayer and Bible study at Living Waters Ministries, 5300 E. U.S. 50. 719-539-6826.
- 7:30 p.m. – Open Alcoholics Anonymous meeting at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. 24-hour hotline 888-333-9649.
