Note: While The Mail has not received cancellation notices, some events listed as occurring may be canceled. Call before attending.
Today
7:15 a.m. – AA at First Christian Church basement, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
Canceled: 7:30-8:30 a.m. – Rotary Club of Salida Sunrise meets at Robin’s Restaurant, 8046 U.S. 50. 719-221-9991.
Canceled: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Veterans Service Office, 448 E. First St., Suite 134, 719-539-3803.
Canceled: 9:30 a.m. – Bible study at United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St.
Canceled: 10-10:30 a.m. – Story time at Salida Regional Library for infants through kindergarten-age.
Noon-5 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, 215 E. Third St. Call or email first 719-539-7436.
Canceled: 12:30 p.m. – Chaffee Green at Buena Vista Public Library, 131 Linderman Ave.
Canceled: 3-7 p.m. – Buena Vista Boys & Girls Club is open for elementary and middle school age children. 719-221-2095.
Canceled: 4-7 p.m. – Salida Boys & Girls Club for elementary and middle school age children. 719-539-9500.
5:30-7 p.m. – Women’s Empowerment Program for survivors of trauma. Kids welcome. 719-539-7347 pager/crisis line and information.
Canceled: 6:30 p.m. – Adult Bible study at Living Waters Church, 5300 E. U.S. 50.
7 p.m. – Open AA at First Lutheran Church basement, 1237 F St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
Canceled: 7-8 p.m. – Mindful Recovery, a Buddhist-based addiction recovery program, at Salida Sangha, 248 D St.
Thursday
7:15 a.m. – AA at First Christian Church basement, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
Canceled: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Veterans Service Office, 448 E. First St., Suite 134, 719-539-3803.
Canceled: Noon – Congregate meals at Episcopal Church, Fourth and E streets. Voluntary contribution for ages 60 and older; $13.50 for others. Call 719-539-3342 before 9:30 a.m. for reservations. 719-530-8980 for Chaffee Shuttle. Call 719-539-3341 for Meals on Wheels, which are still available.
Noon-5 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, 215 E. Third St. Call or email first. 719-539-7436.
Canceled: Noon – Salida Sangha’s meditation group at 248 D St.
Canceled: 1-3 p.m. – Bingo with prizes at Salida Community Center, 305 F St.
Canceled: 3-7 p.m. – Buena Vista Boys & Girls Club is open for elementary and middle school age children. 719-221-2095.
Canceled: 4-7 p.m. – Salida Boys & Girls Club for elementary and middle school ages. Hours extended to 9 p.m. for ages 13-18. 719-539-9500.
Canceled: 6-7:30 p.m. – Free picnic at Poncha Springs Church of Christ, 207 Ouray. 719-539-6242.
Canceled: 6:05 p.m. – Thursday Night Impact Youth Group, grades 7-12, at Temple Baptist Church, 509 F St.
Canceled: 7 p.m. – Salida Elks bingo open to public.
7 p.m. – AA at Buena Vista Congregational Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
7 p.m. – AA meets at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
Canceled: 7:30 p.m. – Narcotics Anonymous meets at Upper Room Church of God, 1140 I St. 719-221-5847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.