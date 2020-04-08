Note: While the Mail has not received cancellation notices, some events listed as occurring may be canceled. Call before attending.
Wednesday
- Noon – Daily virtual AA meeting on video conference service Zoom at zoom.co/us/j/448595151. No fee required to join.
- Noon-5 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, Please call or email first. 215 E. Third St., 719-539-7436.
- 2-5 p.m. – Free legal clinic will be held online. Call 539-4826 to schedule an appointment.
- 7 p.m. – Open AA at First Lutheran Church basement, 1237 F St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
Thursday
- Noon – Daily virtual AA meeting on video conference service Zoom at zoom.co/us/j/448595151. No fee required to join.
- Noon Meals on Wheels Call 719-539-3341
- Noon-5 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, 215 E. Third St., Call or email first 719-539-7436.
- 7:30 p.m. – Narcotics Anonymous meets at Upper Room Church of God, 1140 I St. 719-221-5847.
