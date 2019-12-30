Today:
- 7:15 a.m. – Alcoholics Anonymous meets at First Christian Church basement, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Veterans Service Office, 448 E. First St., Suite 134, assists veterans with benefits and transportation to Veterans Affairs medical appointments. 719-539-3803.
- 10 a.m.-3 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center at 215 E. Third St. offers pregnancy and parenting information, free pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing. 719-539-7436.
- 11 a.m.-7 p.m. – Planned Parenthood clinic at 233 E. Second St. 719-539-7291.
- Noon – Salida Rotary Club meets at Salida Community Center, 305 F St.
- 7 p.m. – Grief Support Group with the harp meets in Poncha Springs. For more information and location, contact Pam Hughes at 720-245-7317
- 7 p.m. – Celebrate Recovery at Anglican Church of the Savior, 142 Oak St., Buena Vista. 719-966-5252.
- 7 p.m. – Open Alcoholics Anonymous meeting at First Lutheran Church basement, 1237 F St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 7:30 p.m. – Narcotics Anonymous meets at Upper Room Church of God, 1140 I St. 719-221-5847.
Tuesday
- 7:15 a.m. – Alcoholics Anonymous meeting at First Christian Church basement, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline 888-333-9649.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Veterans Service Office, 448 E. First St., Suite 134, assists veterans with benefits and transportation to Veterans Affairs medical appointments. 719-539-3803.
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Planned Parenthood clinic at 233 E. Second St. 719-539-7291.
- Noon – Salida Sangha’s insight meditation group at 248 D St.
- Noon – Congregate meals at Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Fourth and E streets. Voluntary contribution for ages 60 and older; $11 for others. Call 719-539-3342 before 9:30 a.m. for reservations. Call 719-530-8980 for transportation to the church by Chaffee Shuttle. Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for Meals on Wheels.
- Noon – Al-Anon Family Group meeting at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. 719-221-1468.
- 5:30 p.m. – Women in Sobriety meeting at Salida Vineyard Church, 1201 E. U.S. 50.24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 5:30 p.m. – Meditation teachings recorded live with Anam Thubten at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd.
- 6 p.m. – County Planning Commission meets at Chaffee County Courthouse, 104 Crestone Ave.
- 6:30 p.m. – Al-Anon meeting at Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave., Room 7, Buena Vista. Call Chris at 719-239-0023 for more information.
- 7 p.m. – Christian Science Bible study meets at 1548 G St., Suite 2C. All are welcome to come and pray for Salida.
- 7 p.m. – Alcoholics Anonymous open men’s group meets at First Christian Church, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 7:30 p.m. – Narcotics Anonymous meets at Upper Room Church of God, 1140 I St. 719-221-5847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.