Today
- 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Salida Boys & Girls Club for elementary and middle school age children. 719-539-9500.
- 9-11 a.m. – Kids First Literacy Club offers free tutoring for first- through fifth-graders at First Lutheran Church, 1237 F St. 719-539-4311
- 9-11 a.m. – Colorado Legal Services available for case intake interviews at Chaffee County Courthouse, 142 Crestone Ave. 800-395-2465.
- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Planned Parenthood clinic at 233 E. Second St. 719-539-7291.
- 11 a.m.-4 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, 215 E. Third St., offers pregnancy and parenting information, free pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing. 719-539-7436.
- Noon – Congregate meals at Episcopal Church, Fourth and E streets. Voluntary contribution for ages 60 and older; $11 for others. Call 719-539-3342 before 9:30 a.m. for reservations. 719-530-8980 for Chaffee Shuttle. 719-539-3341 for Meals on Wheels.
- 12:15 p.m. – AA at First Presbyterian Church downstairs, 7 Poncha Blvd. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 3-7 p.m. – Buena Vista Boys & Girls Club is open for elementary and middle school age children. 719-221-2095.
- 6 p.m. – Al-Anon at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. 719-207-2695.
- 6:30 p.m. – Prayer and Bible study at Living Waters Ministries, 5300 E. U.S. 50. 719-539-6826.
- 7:30 p.m. – Open AA at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
Saturday
- 9 a.m. – Central Colorado UAS Club meets at Central Colorado Regional Airport, 27960 CR 319, Buena Vista.
- 9 a.m. – Al-Anon at Congregational Church, 217 Crossman Ave., Room 7, Buena Vista. 719-239-0023.
- 6 p.m. – AA beginner meeting at First Christian Church, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 7:30 p.m. – Narcotics Anonymous at Upper Room Church, 1140 I St. 719-221-5847.
Sunday
- 7:30 a.m. – Episcopal Church of the Ascension Rite I service, 349 E St. 719-539-4562.
- 9 a.m. – First Presbyterian Church service, 7 Poncha Blvd. Second service at 11 a.m. Nursery care and children’s programming.
- 9 a.m. – Grace Church service, 1320 D St. Second service at 10:45 a.m. 719-539-2693.
- 9 a.m. – Temple Baptist Church Sunday school, 509 F St. Worship at 10:30 a.m. 719-539-2412.
- 9:30 a.m. – Salida Vineyard Church worship service and children’s ministry, 1201 E. U.S. 50. 719-539-3359.
- 9:15 a.m. – First Lutheran Church service, 13th and F streets. Adult Bible study and Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. 719-539-4311.
- 9:15 a.m. – Living Waters Church Sunday school, 5300 E. U.S. 50. Worship at 10:30 a.m.
- 9:30 a.m. – Cross Roads Church meets near northeast corner of U.S. 285 and U.S. 50. Bible study at 11 a.m.
- 9:30 a.m. – First Christian Church Bible study, 302 E. Fourth St. Church service at 11 a.m. 719-539-2388.
- 10 a.m. – Episcopal Church of the Ascension Rite II service and children’s Sunday school, 349 E St. 719-539-4562.
- 10 a.m. – Central Colorado Humanists’ Sunday Science talk at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.
- 10:30 a.m. – Worship at Salida First United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St.
- 10:30 a.m. – Upper Room Church of God, 1140 I St. Second service at 6 p.m. 719-539-3388 or 719-539-0207.
- Noon-1:30 p.m. – Adult Children of Alcoholics at Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave.
- 5 p.m. – Salida Sangha’s insight meditation at 248 D St.
- 5:30 p.m. – AA at First Christian Church, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
