Today
- 7:15 a.m. – AA at First Christian Church basement, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 5:30-7 p.m. – Women’s Empowerment Program for survivors of trauma. Kids welcome. 719-539-7347 pager/crisis line and information.
- 7 p.m. – Open AA at First Lutheran Church basement, 1237 F St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 7-8 p.m. – Mindful Recovery, a Buddhist-based addiction recovery program, at Salida Sangha, 248 D St.
Thursday
- 7:15 a.m. – AA at First Christian Church basement, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 8:30 a.m. – Salida Business Alliance meets at Salida Community Center, 305 F St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Veterans Service Office, 448 E. First St., Suite 134, assists veterans with benefits and transportation to VA medical appointments. 719-539-3803.
- Noon – Congregate meals at Episcopal Church, Fourth and E streets. Voluntary contribution for ages 60 and older; $11 for others. Call 719-539-3342 before 9:30 a.m. for reservations. 719-530-8980 for Chaffee Shuttle. 719-539-3341 for Meals on Wheels.
- Noon-5 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, 215 E. Third St., offers pregnancy and parenting information, free pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing. 719-539-7436.
- Noon – Salida Sangha’s meditation group at 248 D St.
- 1-3 p.m. – Bingo with prizes at Salida Community Center, 305 F St.
- 6-7:30 p.m. – Free picnic at Poncha Springs Church of Christ, 207 Ouray. 719-539-6242.
- 6:05 p.m. – Impact Youth Group, grades 7-12, at Temple Baptist Church, 509 F St.
- 7 p.m. – Salida Elks bingo open to public.
- 7 p.m. – AA at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 7:30 p.m. – Living Waters Church, 5300 E. U.S. 50, has Rock Youth Ministries. Game room open to students.
- 7:30 p.m. – Narcotics Anonymous at Upper Room Church, 1140 I St. 719-221-5847.
Friday
- 9-11 a.m. – Colorado Legal Services available for case intake interviews at Chaffee County Courthouse, 142 Crestone Ave. 800-395-2465.
- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Planned Parenthood clinic at 233 E. Second St. 719-539-7291.
- 11 a.m.-4 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, 215 E. Third St., offers pregnancy and parenting information, free pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing. 719-539-7436.
- Noon – Congregate meals at Episcopal Church, Fourth and E streets. Voluntary contribution for ages 60 and older; $11 for others. Call 719-539-3342 before 9:30 a.m. for reservations. 719-530-8980 for Chaffee Shuttle. 719-539-3341 for Meals on Wheels.
- 12:15 p.m. – AA at First Presbyterian Church downstairs, 7 Poncha Blvd. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 6 p.m. – Al-Anon at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. 719-207-2695.
- 6:30 p.m. – Prayer and Bible study at Living Waters Ministries, 5300 E. U.S. 50. 719-539-6826.
- 7:30 p.m. – Open AA at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- Saturday
- 9 a.m. – Central Colorado UAS club meets at Central Colorado Regional Airport, 27960 CR 319, Buena Vista.
- 9 a.m. – Al-Anon at Congregational Church, 217 Crossman Ave., Room 7, Buena Vista. 719-239-0023.
- 6 p.m. – AA beginner meeting at First Christian Church, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 7:30 p.m. – Narcotics Anonymous at Upper Room Church, 1140 I St. 719-221-5847.
