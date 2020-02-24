Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to partly cloudy and windy conditions this afternoon. Morning high of 36F with temps falling to near 30. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 15F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.