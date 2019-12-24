Today
- 7:15 a.m. – Alcoholics Anonymous meeting at First Christian Church basement, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Veterans Service Office, 448 E. First St., Suite 134, assists veterans with benefits and transportation to Veterans Affairs medical appointments. 719-539-3803.
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Planned Parenthood clinic at 233 E. Second St. 719-539-7291.
- Noon – Alcoholics Anonymous Family Group meeting at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. 719-221-1468.
- Noon – Salida Sangha’s insight meditation group at 248 D St.
- 5:30 p.m. – Women in Sobriety meeting at Salida Vineyard Church, 1201 E. U.S. 50. 719-221-4364.
- 5:30 p.m. – Meditation teachings with Anam Thubten at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd.
- 5:30-6:30 p.m. – SHINE, a nontraditional, community-led spiritual conversation, meets at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. Enter upstairs. Call 719-239-1921.
- 6:30 p.m. – Alcoholics Anonymous meeting at Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave., Room 7, Buena Vista. Call Chris at 719-239-0023 for more information.
- 7 p.m. – Christian Science Bible study meets at 1548 G St., Suite 2C. All are welcome to come and pray for Salida.
- 7 p.m. – Alcoholics Anonymous open men’s group meets at First Christian Church, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 7:30 p.m.– Narcotics Anonymous meets at Upper Room Church of God, 1140 I St. 719-221-5847.
Wednesday
- 7:15 a.m. – Alcoholics Anonymous meets at First Christian Church basement, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 7 p.m. – Open Alcoholics Anonymous meeting at First Lutheran Church basement, 1237 F St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
Thursday
- 7:15 a.m. – AA at First Christian Church basement, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Veterans Service Office, 448 E. First St., Suite 134, assists veterans with benefits and transportation to VA medical appointments. 719-539-3803.
- Noon-5 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, 215 E. Third St., offers pregnancy, parenting information, free pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing. 719-539-7436.
- Noon – Salida Sangha’s insight meditation group at 248 D St.
- 1-3 p.m. – Bingo with prizes at Salida Community Center, 305 F St.
- 6-7:30 p.m. – Free picnic at Poncha Springs Church of Christ, 207 Ouray. 719-539-6242.
- 6:05 p.m. – Thursday Night Impact Youth Group, for seventh through 12th grades, meets at Temple Baptist Church, 509 F St.
- 7 p.m. – Salida Elks bingo open to public.
- 7 p.m. – Alcoholics Anonymous meeting at Buena Vista Congregational Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 7 p.m. – Alcoholics Anonymous at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 7:30 p.m. – Living Waters Church, 5300 E. U.S. 50, has Rock Youth Ministries. Game room open to students.
- 7:30 p.m. – Narcotics Anonymous meets at Upper Room Church of God, 1140 I St. 719-221-5847.
