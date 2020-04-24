Note: While The Mail has not received cancellation notices, some events listed as occurring may be canceled. Call before attending.
Today
- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Planned Parenthood clinic at 233 E. Second St. 719-539-7291.
- 11 a.m.-4 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, 215 E. Third St. Call or email first. 719-539-7436.
- Noon – Meals on Wheels: Call 719-539-3341 to sign up.
- Noon – Daily virtual AA meeting on video conference service Zoom at zoom.co/us/j/448595151. No fee required to join.
- 12:15 p.m. – AA at First Presbyterian Church downstairs, 7 Poncha Blvd. 24-hour hotline 888-333-9649.
- 6 p.m. – Al-Anon meeting on Zoom. Call 719-221-3025 for information on the Zoom meetings.
- 7:30 p.m. – Open AA at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
Saturday
- 9 a.m. – Al-Anon at Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave., Room 7, Buena Vista. 719-239-0023.
- Noon – Daily virtual AA meeting on video conference service Zoom at zoom.co/us/j/448595151. No fee required to join.
- 6 p.m. – AA beginners at First Christian Church, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 7:30 p.m. – Narcotics Anonymous: download GoToMeeting app from the app store. Sign in ID# 871347381. 719-221-5847.
Sunday
- 7:30 a.m. – Episcopal Church of the Ascension Rite I service, offering online services; contact Mike Fay at 719-239-4039
- 9 a.m. – First Presbyterian Church offers services via Facebook Live and website, salidapresbyterian.org.
- 9 a.m. – Grace Church service on YouTube through website gracechurchsalida.com.
- 9 a.m. – Temple Baptist Church daily devotions and Sunday message through its Facebook page. 719-539-2412.
- 9:30 a.m. – Worship at Salida First United Methodist Church on Facebook Live and website salidaumc.org.
- 9:30 a.m. – Cross Roads Church Facebook Live and website crossroadschurchponcha.com.
- 10 a.m. – Episcopal Church of the Ascension offers online services; contact Mike Fay at 719-239-4039.
- 10:30 a.m. – Salida First United Methodist Church offers services through Facebook Live and website, salidaumc.org.
- Noon – Daily virtual AA meeting on video conference service Zoom at zoom.co/us/j/448595151. No fee required to join.
- 5:30 p.m. – AA at First Christian Church, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.