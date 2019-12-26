Today
- 7:15 a.m. – Alcoholic Anonymous meeting at First Christian Church basement, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Veterans Service Office, 448 E. First St., Suite 134, assists veterans with benefits and transportation to Veterans Affairs medical appointments. 719-539-3803.
- Noon-5 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, 215 E. Third St., offers pregnancy and parenting information, free pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing. 719-539-7436.
- Noon – Salida Sangha’s insight meditation group at 248 D St.
- 1-3 p.m. – Bingo with prizes at Salida Community Center, 305 F St.
- 6-7:30 p.m. – Free picnic at the Poncha Springs Church of Christ, 207 Ouray. 719-539-6242.
- 6:05 p.m. – Thursday Night Impact Youth Group for seventh through 12th grades meets at Temple Baptist Church, 509 F St.
- 7 p.m. – Salida Elks bingo is open to the public at 148 E. Second St.
- 7 p.m. – Alcoholics Anonymous meeting at Buena Vista Congregational Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 7 p.m. – Alcoholics Anonymous meeting a First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 7:30 p.m. – Living Waters Church, 5300 E. U.S. 50, has Rock Youth Ministries. Open to public. Game room open to students.
- 7:30 p.m. – Narcotics Anonymous meets at Upper Room Church of God, 1140 I St. 719-221-5847
Friday
- 9-11 a.m. – Colorado Legal Services available for case intake interviews at Chaffee County Courthouse, 142 Crestone Ave. 800-395-2465.
- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Planned Parenthood clinic at 233 E. Second St. 719-539-7291.
- 11 a.m.-4 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, 215 E. Third St., offers pregnancy and parenting information, free pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing. 719-539-7436.
- Noon – Congregate meals at Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Fourth and E streets. Cost for a meal is a voluntary contribution for ages 60 and older; $11 for others. Call 719-539-3342 before 9:30 a.m. for reservations. Call 719-530-8980 for transportation to the church by Chaffee Shuttle. Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for Meals on Wheels.
- 12:15 p.m. – Alcoholics Anonymous meeting at First Presbyterian Church downstairs, 7 Poncha Blvd. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 2-4 p.m. – Chess Club meets at First Christian Church, 302 E. Fourth St.
- 6 p.m. – Alcoholics Anonymous meeting at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. 719-207-2695.
- 6:15-8:15 p.m. – Learn-to-Dance Lesson at Salida Community Center, 305 F St., is a weekly dance featuring swing, jive, lindy, waltz, salsa, bachata and more. Open to anyone who wants to dance. No experience or partner is required to participate.
- 6:30 p.m. – Prayer and Bible study at Living Waters Ministries, 5300 E. U.S. 50. 719-539-6826.
- 7:30 p.m. – Open Alcoholics Anonymous meeting at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
