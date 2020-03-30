Note: While The Mail has not received cancellation notices, some events listed as occurring may be canceled. Call before attending.
Today:
- 7:15 a.m. – AA at First Christian Church basement, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- Canceled: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Veterans Service Office, 448 E. First St., Suite 134. 719-539-3803.
- Canceled: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center at 215 E. Third St. 719-539-7436.
- Canceled: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. – Planned Parenthood clinic at 233 E. Second St. 719-539-7291.
- Noon – Daily virtual AA meeting on video conference service Zoom at zoom.us/j/448595151. No fee required to join.
- Canceled: Noon – Salida Rotary Club at Salida Community Center, 305 F St.
- Canceled: 3-7 p.m. – Buena Vista Boys & Girls Club is open for elementary and middle school age children. 719-221-2095.
- Canceled: 4-7 p.m. – Salida Boys & Girls Club for elementary and middle school age children. 719-539-9500.
- Canceled: 7 p.m. – Grief Support Group in Poncha Springs. 720-245-7317
- 7 p.m. – Celebrate Recovery at Anglican Church of the Savior, 142 Oak St., Buena Vista. 719-966-5252.
- 7 p.m. – Open AA meeting at First Lutheran Church basement, 1237 F St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 7:30 p.m. – Narcotics Anonymous video meeting; download the GoToMeeting application from the app store, sign-in ID number is 871347381. Call 719-221-5847.
Tuesday
- 7:15 a.m. – AA at First Christian Church basement, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- Canceled: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Veterans Service Office, 448 E. First St., 719-539-3803.
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Planned Parenthood clinic at 233 E. Second St. 719-539-7291.
- Canceled: Noon – Salida Sangha’s meditation group at 248 D St.
- Noon – Daily virtual AA meeting on video conference service Zoom at zoom.us/j/448595151. No fee required to join.
- Canceled: Noon – Congregate meals at Episcopal Church, Fourth and E streets. Voluntary contribution for ages 60 and older; $13.50 for others. Call 719-539-3342 before 9:30 a.m. for reservations. 719-530-8980 for Chaffee Shuttle. Call 719-539-3341 for Meals on Wheels, which are still available.
- Canceled: Noon – Al-Anon Family Group meeting at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. 719-221-1468.
- Canceled: 3-7 p.m. – Buena Vista Boys & Girls Club is open for elementary and middle school age children. 719-221-2095.
- Canceled: 4-7 p.m. – Salida Boys & Girls Club for elementary and middle school ages. Hours extended until 8 p.m. for ages 13-18. 719-539-9500.
- 5:30 p.m. – Women in Sobriety meeting via Zoom at us04web.zoom.us/j/567096901. Access by phone at 669-900-9128; use ID 567096901.
- Canceled: 5:30 p.m. – Meditation teachings at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd.
- 6 p.m. – County Planning Commission meets via Zoom. ID No. 432 829 0633.
- Canceled: 6:30 p.m. – Al-Anon at Congregational Church, Buena Vista. 719-239-0023 for more info.
- Canceled: 7 p.m. – Christian Science Bible study at 1548 G St., Suite 2C. All are welcome.
- 7 p.m. – AA open men’s group meets at First Christian Church, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
