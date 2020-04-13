Note: While the Mail has not received cancellation notices, some events listed as occurring may be canceled. Call before attending
Today
7:15 a.m. – AA at First Christian Church basement, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 10 a.m.-3 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center at 215 E. Third St. Please call or email first. 719-539-7436.
- 11 a.m.-7 p.m. – Planned Parenthood clinic at 233 E. Second St. 719-539-7291.
- Noon – Daily virtual AA meeting on video conference service Zoom at zoom.co/us/j/448595151. No fee required to join.
- 7 p.m. – Open AA meeting at First Lutheran Church basement, 1237 F St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 7:30 p.m.– Narcotics Anonymous video meeting; download GoToMeeting application from the app store, sign in ID is 871347381. Call 719-221-5847.
Tuesday
- 7:15 a.m. – AA at First Christian Church basement, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Planned Parenthood clinic at 233 E. Second St. 719-539-7291.
- 9 a.m. – County commissioners meet via Zoom.
- Noon – Daily virtual AA meeting on video conference service Zoom at zoom.co/us/j/448595151. No fee required to join.
- Noon – Meals on Wheels; 719-539-3341. Please call for meal reservations.
- Noon – Al-Anon Family Group meeting at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. 719-221-1468.
- 5:30 p.m. – Women in Sobriety meeting at Salida Vineyard Church, 1201 E. U.S. 50. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 6 p.m. – Salida board of education meets via Zoom.
- 7 p.m. – AA open men’s group meets at First Christian Church, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 7:30 p.m.– Narcotics Anonymous video meeting; download GoToMeeting application form the app store, sign in ID is 871347381. Call 719-221-5847.
