Note: While The Mail has not received cancellation notices, some events listed as occurring may be canceled. Call before attending.
Today
- Daily AA meetings – Visit aasalidabvleadville.com for information on daily Zoom meetings at several different times, some with passwords. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 10 a.m.-3 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center at 215 E. Third St. Call or email first. 719-539-7436.
- 11 a.m.-7 p.m. – Planned Parenthood clinic at 233 E. Second St. 719-539-7291.
- Noon – Daily virtual AA meeting on video conference service Zoom at zoom.co/us/j/448595151. No fee required to join.
- 7:30 p.m. – Narcotics Anonymous online meeting: Download GoToMeeting app from the app store. Sign in ID 871347381. 719-221-5847.
Tuesday
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Planned Parenthood clinic at 233 E. Second St. 719-539-7291.
- Noon – Meals on Wheels: Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
