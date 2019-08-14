Today
- 7:15 a.m. – AA at First Christian Church basement, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 7:30-8:30 a.m. – Rotary Club of Salida Sunrise meeting at Snow Angel Bar & Grill at Salida Golf Club, 404 Grant St. 719-221-9991.
- 7:30 a.m. – Buena Vista Rotary meets at Pa Paw Billy’s BBQ, 710 U.S. 24.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Veterans Service Office, 448 E. First St., Suite 134, assists veterans with benefits and transportation to VA medical appointments. 719-539-3803.
- 9:30 a.m. – Bible study at United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St.
- 10-10:30 a.m. – Story time at Salida Regional Library for infants through kindergarten.
- Noon-5 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, 215 E. Third St., offers pregnancy and parenting information, free pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing. 719-539-7436.
- 12:30 p.m. – Chaffee Green meets at Buena Vista Public Library, 131 Linderman Ave.
- 2-5 p.m. – Free legal clinic at Salida Regional Library for those who do not have an attorney. Call 539-4826 to schedule an appointment.
- 5:30-7 p.m. – Women’s Empowerment Program for victims of trauma. Kids welcome. 719-539-7347 pager/crisis line and information.
- 6:30 p.m. – Adult Bible study at Living Waters Church, 5300 E. U.S. 50.
- 7 p.m. – Marine Corps League at Salida Elks Lodge. All Marines welcome.
- 7 p.m. – VFW Post 3820 progressive bingo at Masonic Lodge, Third and G streets.
- 7 p.m. – Open AA at First Lutheran Church basement, 1237 F St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 7-8 p.m. – Mindful Recovery at Salida Sangha, 248 D St.
Thursday
- 7:15 a.m. – AA at First Christian Church basement, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 8:30 a.m. – Salida Business Alliance meets at Salida Community Center, 305 F St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Veterans Service Office, 448 E. First St., Suite 134, assists veterans with benefits and transportation to VA medical appointments. 719-539-3803.
- Noon – Congregate meals at Episcopal Church, Fourth and E streets. Voluntary contribution for ages 60 and older; $11 for others. Call 719-539-3342 before 9:30 a.m. for reservations. 719-530-8980 for Chaffee Shuttle. 719-539-3341 for Meals on Wheels.
- Noon-5 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, 215 E. Third St., offers pregnancy and parenting information, free pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing. 719-539-7436.
- Noon – Salida Sangha’s insight meditation group at 248 D St.
- 1-3 p.m. – Bingo with prizes at Salida Community Center, 305 F St.
- 2-3:30 p.m. – Salida Sangha Senior Generation discussion group for ages 60 and older at Sangha House, 248 D St. salidasengen@gmail.com.
- 6-7:30 p.m. – Free picnic at Chipeta Park in Poncha Springs. If the weather is bad, meet in parking lot of Poncha Springs Church of Christ, 207 Ouray. 719-539-6242.
- 6:30 p.m. – Angel of Mt. Shavano VFW Post 3820 at Masonic Lodge, Third and G streets.
- 7 p.m. – Salida Elks bingo; open to public.
- 7 p.m. – AA at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 7:30 p.m. – Living Waters Church, 5300 E. U.S. 50, has Rock Youth Ministries. Game room open to students.
- 7:30 p.m. – Narcotics Anonymous meets at Upper Room Church of God, 1140 I St. 719-221-5847.
