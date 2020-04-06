Note: While the Mail has not received cancellation notices, some events listed as occurring may be canceled. Call before attending.
Today
- Canceled: 7:15 a.m. – AA at First Christian Church basement, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- Canceled: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Veterans Service Office, 448 E. First St., Suite 134, 719-539-3803.
- 10 a.m.-3 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center at 215 E. Third St. Call or email first. 719-539-7436.
- Canceled: 10-11 a.m. – New Moms Connect, group for mothers of newborns to 12 months old, meets at HRRMC,
- 11 a.m.-7 p.m. – Planned Parenthood clinic at 233 E. Second St. 719-539-7291.
- Noon – Daily virtual AA meeting on video conference service Zoom at zoom.co/us/j/448595151. No fee required to join.
- Canceled: Noon – Salida Rotary Club meets at Salida Community Center, 305 F St.
- Canceled: 3-7 p.m. – Buena Vista Boys & Girls Club is open for elementary and middle school ages. 719-221-2095.
- Canceled: 4-5 p.m. – Cancer support group, facilitated by HRRMC. 719-530-2427.
- Canceled: 4-7 p.m. – Salida Boys & Girls Club for elementary and middle school age children. 719-539-9500.
- Canceled: 7 p.m. – Grief Support Group in Poncha Springs. 720-245-7317
- Canceled: 7 p.m. – Celebrate Recovery at Anglican Church of the Savior, Buena Vista. 719-966-5252.
- Canceled: 7 p.m. – Open AA at First Lutheran Church basement, 1237 F St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 7:30 p.m. – Narcotics Anonymous video meeting; download GoToMeeting application from the app store; sign-in ID number is 871347381. Call 719-221-5847.
- Canceled: 7-8 p.m. – District 11 ABATE of Colorado meets at VFW Johnson Village. 719-530-1780.
Tuesday
- Canceled: 7:15 a.m. – AA at First Christian Church basement, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Planned Parenthood clinic at 233 E. Second St. 719-539-7291.
- Canceled: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Veterans Service Office, 448 E. First St., Suite 134, 719-539-3803.
- 9 a.m. – County commissioners meet online. See chaffeecounty.org.
- Noon – Congregate meals at Episcopal Church, Fourth and E streets. Call 719-539-3342 before 9:30 a.m. for reservations. 719-530-8980 for Chaffee Shuttle. Call 719-539-3341 for Meals on Wheels, which are still available.
- Noon – Daily virtual AA meeting on video conference service Zoom at zoom.co/us/j/448595151. No fee required to join.
- Canceled: Noon – Salida Sangha’s meditation group at 248 D St.
- Canceled: Noon – Al-Anon Family Group meeting at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. 719-221-1468.
- Canceled: 3-7 p.m. – Buena Vista Boys & Girls Club for elementary and middle school ages. 719-221-2095.
- Canceled: 4-7 p.m. – Salida Boys & Girls Club for elementary and middle school ages. 719-539-9500.
- Canceled: 5:30 p.m. – Women in Sobriety at Salida Vineyard Church. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- Canceled: 5:30 p.m. – Meditation teachings at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd.
- 6 p.m. – Salida City Council meets online. See cityofsalida.com.
- Canceled: 6:30 p.m. – Al-Anon at Congregational United Church of Christ, Buena Vista. 719-239-0023.
- Canceled: 7 p.m. – AA open men’s group at First Christian Church. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
