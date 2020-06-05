Sarah and Kort Marques of Salida are the parents of a son, Gibson Todd Marques.
He was born at 9:09 p.m. May 16, 2020, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 19½ inches long.
He has a brother, Kroix, 3.
His grandparents are Larry and Brenna Marques and Todd and Lori Small, all of Salida.
Great-grandparents are Marilyn Small of Garden City, Kansas, Tom Wiesner of Garden City and Nancy Curry of Perryton, Texas.
Great-great-grandmother is Velma Simmons of Pratt, Kansas.
