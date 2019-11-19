Patrick and Jerika Connelly of Salida are the parents of daughter, Ava James Connelly.
She was born at 5:31 p.m. Nov. 15, 2019, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and was 19½ inches long.
Her grandparents are Jody and Kelley Compton of Texas and Jim and Gail Connelly of California.
Great-grandparents are Tina Nichols of Texas, Jon and Tina Fisher of Texas and Sheila Compton of Texas.
Great-great-grandparents are Helen Justice of Texas and Ellowayne Fuller of Texas.
