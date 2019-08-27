Jordan and Christina Buchanan of Salida are the parents of a daughter, Luna Rose Buchanan.
She was born at 10:13 p.m. Aug. 22, 2019, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
She weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 19 inches long.
Luna has a sister, Lilly Faye Hampton, 4.
Her grandparents are Robert L. Clarkson of Salida, Paula Prather, Andrew Buchanan of Winchester, Tennessee and Angela Masters-Buchanan of Winchester.
Great-grandparents are William Clarkson of Nashville, Tennessee, Lysbeth Lancaster of Eagleville, Tennessee, and Jane and Mickey Knowles of Estill Springs, Tennessee.
