Ian Nelke and Sherry Revels of Howard are the parents of a son, Ryker Hayes Nelke.
He was born at 8:25 a.m. July 14, 2019, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
He weighed 8 pounds, 7.6 ounces and was 21½ inches long.
