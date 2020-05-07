Sydney Infante and Dylan DeLeo of Salida are the parents of a son, Easton Michael DeLeo.
He was born at 4:37 p.m. April 26, 2020, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.
His grandparents are Diamond and Kellie Redfeather of Salida, Mike and Alicia DeLeo of Salida, Jennifer O’Connor of Denver and Gilbert Infante of Denver.
Great-grandparents are Bill and Bonnie Paul, Ralph and Katie Croft and Frank and Rachel DeLeo, all of Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.