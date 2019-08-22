Mike and Emily Jacobson of Parker are the parents of a daughter, Brooklyn Dean Jacobson.
She was born Aug. 8, 2019, in Parker, weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was 18 inches long.
Her grandparents are Cindy Laub of Parker, Tom and Melissa Baker of Castle Rock and Kevin and Kelly Jacobson of Billings, Montana.
Great-grandparents are Jim and Sharon Jacobson of Salida, Judie Laub of Salida and Barbara Williamson of Knoxville, Tennessee.
