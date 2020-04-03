Justin and Kathryn Jacobson of Denver are the parents of a son, Jaxson Ray Jacobson.
He was born March 7, 2020, at Rose Medical Center in Denver.
He weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
His grandparents are Cindy Laub and Allen Spaulding of Parker, Christine Pulskamp of Lexington, Kentucky, and Kevin and Kelly Jacobson of Billings, Montana.
Great-grandparents are Jim and Sharon Jacobson of Salida, Elise Schlich of Lexington and Judi Laub of Salida.
