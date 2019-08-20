Rena and Cory Loghry of Buena Vista are the parents of a son, Soren Everett Loghry.
He was born at 8:04 a.m. July 24, 2019, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
Soren has a brother, Athen Loghry, 22 months.
His grandparents are Kim and Stan Tate of Buena Vista, Machael Loghry of Jenks, Oklahoma, and Robert Loghry of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Great-grandparents are Pat Halley of Huntington Beach, California, June and Burney Tate of Loveland and Mitch and Dana Baldridge of Pensacola, Florida.
