New arrival - Dayzee Leilani Short

Haylee Short of Salida is the mother of a daughter, Dayzee Leilani Short.
She was born at 11:47 a.m. June 26, 2020, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
She weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 18 inches long.
She has one sister, Marlee Hardin, 7.
Her grandparents are Jennifer Lytle of Salida, and Ronald Short of Hotchkiss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.