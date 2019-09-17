Amber and Ethan Wilson of Saguache are the parents of a daughter, Skylar Marie Wilson.
She was born at 7:21 a.m. Sept. 4, 2019, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 19¾ inches long.
Skylar has a brother, Daniel Wilson, 5.
Her grandparents are Janice and Tim Torrez of Saguache, Jim Wilson of Moffat and Carol Wilson of Marshalltown, Iowa.
Great-grandparents are Christina Cale, Roy and Cindy Archuleta and Joe and Carolyn Torrez, all of Saguache.
