Betsy and Christopher Kolomitz of Salida are the parents of a son, Michael Edmund Kolomitz.
He was born at 11:04 p.m. May 1, 2020, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 19½ inches long.
His grandparents are Richard and Claudette Wielechowski of Nebraska City, Nebraska, and Michael Jon and Sharon Kolomitz of La Junta.
Great-grandparent is Elizabeth Wielechowski of Clinton, New York.
