Brianna and Tre Scott of Salida are the parents of a daughter, Raelyn Rees Scott.
She was born at 4:40 p.m. June 1, 2020, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
She weighed 9 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
She has a brother, Hyson, 2.
Her grandparents are Kent and Brenda Olander and Bill and Shannah Scott, all of Fort Collins.
Great-grandparents are Ed and Karen Olander of Colorado Springs, Bobbie Young of Fort Collins and Jim and Beverly Cochran of Dewey, Arizona.
