Layna Ormsby and Johnathan Galer of Salida are the parents of a daughter, Delilah Ray Galer.
She was born at 12:27 p.m. Nov. 23, 2019, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
She weighed 6 pounds, 12.4 ounces and measured 18 inches long.
Delilah has a brother, Noah Ormsby, 10, and a sister, Scarlette Galer, 8.
Her grandparents are Eric and Tracey Ormsby of Salida and David H. Galer, Sr. of Missouri.
Great-grandparent is Patsy Ormsby of Salida.
