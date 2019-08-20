Jason and Lara Knudson of Hartsel are the parents of a daughter, Judith Ann Knudson.
She was born at 8:39 p.m. July 27, 2019, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
She weighed 6 pounds, 0.5 ounces and measured 20¾ inches long.
Judith has a brother, David Leonard Knudson, 2.
Her grandparents are Mark and Judith Schrock of Hazelton, Kansas, David Knudson of Kansas City, Kansas, and Delores Ann Hedden of Roach, Missouri.
Great-grandparent is Dorothy Knudson of Kansas City, Kansas.
