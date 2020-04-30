Chelsilyn Ball and Jacob Schalamon of Bonanza City are the parents of a daughter, Weslyn Betty K. Schalamon.
She was born April 22, 2020, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
She weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 18 inches long.
Her grandparents are Tamilyn Ashley of Bonanza City, Joe Ball of Durango and Brett and Patti Schalamon of Boulder.
Great-grandparents are Betty Ashley of Bonanza City, Lois and Perry Ball of Wickenburg, Arizona, and Caroll Imel of Boulder.
Weslyn is a sixth-generation Coloradan.
