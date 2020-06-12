Sarah and Darrell Adams of Howard are the parents of a son, Colt David Adams.
He was born at 11:59 p.m. June 4, 2020, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
He weighed 9 pounds, 1.9 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
He has a brother, Laine, 2.
His grandparents are Darrell Adams Sr. of Saguache, Karen Adams of Buena Vista and Glen and Margaret Leatherbery of Howard.
Great-grandparents are Butch and Rose Adams of Rockvale, David Dean of Salida and Leon Leatherbery of Florence.
