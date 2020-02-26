Tahnee Godoy and Christian Horn of Salida are the parents of a son, Coleson Paul Allnut-Horn.
He was born at 8:59 p.m. Jan. 22, 2020, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
He weighed 8 pounds, 15.2 ounces and measured 21½ inches long.
His grandparents are Ted Allnut of Salida and Thomasina Parker of Window Rock, Arizona.
Great-grandparents are Rodney and Ruth Danzeisen of Cedaredge, Michale and Vickie Kester of Salida, Norma Plummer of Window Rock and Frank Allnut of Salida.
