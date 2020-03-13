Bridgette and Jordan Carpenter of Salida are the parents of a daughter, Audrey Dean Carpenter.
She was born Feb. 15, 2020, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
She has a sister, Presley, 3.
Her grandparents are Linda Cardinelli of Salida, Mike Aichele of Livingston, Montana, and Nick Cunningham of Leadville.
Great-grandparent is Ron Carpenter of Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.