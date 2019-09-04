Sellena Morgan and Taylor Mellick of Poncha Springs are the parents of a son, Sawyer Dean Mellick.
He was born at 3:21 a.m. Aug. 29, 2019, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
He weighed 7 pounds, 8½ ounces and measured 21 inches long.
His grandparents are Norm and Lisa Mellick of Poncha Springs and Shawn and Crystal Morgan of Renton, Washington.
