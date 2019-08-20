Sabrina Carter and Joel Kane of Buena Vista are the parents of a daughter, Ivy Margaret Kane.
She was born at 6:22 a.m. Aug. 18, 2019, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
She weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 19 inches long.
Ivy has one sister, Lily Kane, 6.
Her grandparents are Doug and Peggy Kane of Salida.
