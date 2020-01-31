Laura and Morgan Williams of Salida are the parents of a daughter, Sydney Blackstone Williams.
She was born at 5:29 a.m. Jan. 5, 2020, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
She weighed 7 pounds, 7.9 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
Her grandparents are Caryl and George Williams of Lewes, Delaware, Charles Jaffe of Chicago, Illinois, and Nancy Jaffe of San Diego, California.
Great-grandparent is Raymond Oddi of Lake Forest, Illinois.
