Brett and Raymie Suppes of Olathe are the parents of identical twin boys, Theodore Joseph and Jameson Charles Suppes.
They were born March 20, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction.
Grandparents are Doug and Robin Bess of Salida, Randa and Mark Stanford of Phoenix, Arizona, and Glen and Janine Suppes of Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Great-grandparents are Jerry and Barbara Henderson of Salida, Linda McBeth of Sun City West, Arizona, Patricia Sheehan of Montrose and Edward and Cheryl Suppes of Olathe.
