Lyndsay and Logan Kinnamon of Villa Grove are the parents of son, Nathan Rhea Kinnamon.
He was born at 12:38 a.m. Feb. 26, 2020, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 21½ inches long.
He has a brother, Luke Brady Kinnamon, 1 year, 8 months old.
His grandparents are Clint and Jodie Brown of Colorado Springs and Steven and Roberta Kinnamon of Meeker.
Great-grandparents are Larry Kinnamon of Meeker, Virgil Garcia of Meeker, Andy Mouk of Monroe, Louisiana, and Christine Mouk of Colorado Springs.
Great-great-grandparent is Ernie Garcia of Meeker.
