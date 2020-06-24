Breana Padia and Tim Micklich of Cañon City are the parents of a daughter, Andi Eleanor Micklich.
She was born at 5:26 p.m. June 20, 2020, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
She weighed 5 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 19 inches long.
She has a brother, Michael, 10, and a sister, Lumen, 5.
Her grandparents are Debbie Micklich of Salida, Gail Gowen of Lakewood and Brian Padia of Salida.
Great-grandparents are Bernie and Louise Padia of Penrose.
