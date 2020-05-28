Sierra and Brandon Wrigley of Coaldale are the parents of a daughter, Haelynn Jamie Wrigley.
She was born at 8:09 a.m. May 21, 2020, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
She weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 19 inches long.
She has a sister, Brailey, 2½.
Her grandparents are Russ and Rayann Gillespie of Coaldale, Mike and Nancy Wrigley of Littleton and Shireen and Joelle Allen-Lawson of Mesa, Arizona.
Great-grandparents are Bob and Sally Gillespie of Howard and Ken and Karen Lawson of Olympia, Washington.
