Riley Selleck and Amanda Hunter of Salida and Westcliffe are the parents of a son, Jack David Hunter Selleck.
He was born at 6:10 p.m. Aug. 12, 2019, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
He weighed 9 pounds, 1.3 ounces and measured 22 inches long.
Jack has two siblings, Harry, 3, and Seraphina, 2.
His grandparents are David Selleck and Malinda Ringo of Denver, Gloria Hunter of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Mark and Jerre Hunter of Carter Lake, Iowa.
