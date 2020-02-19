Sabryna Jimenez of Denver is the mother of a daughter, Estrella Kinzy Gonzales.
She was born at 1:19 p.m. Jan. 30, 2020, at Swedish Medical Center in Denver.
She weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 18¼ inches long.
Her grandparents are Clinton and Cynthia Scanga of Nathrop, Michael Jimenez of Pueblo and Shelly Espinoza of Denver.
Great-grandparents are Fred and Cathy Gonzales of Salida, Helen Olson of Denver, Eli and Regina Baca of Thornton and Ed and Patricia Haffey of Nixon, Missouri.
Great-great-grandmother is Bernice Martinez of Salida.
