Amanda and Michael Kerr of Buena Vista are the parents of a son, Michael Monte Kerr.
He was born March 13, 2020, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
He weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 18 inches long.
He joins brothers Josiah, 3, and Wyatt, 2, and sisters Addie, 6, and Leslie, 6.
His grandparents are Glenn and Rhonda Hansen and Sharon Kerr, all of Buena Vista.
