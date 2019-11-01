Megan (McNew) Rhoades and Randall Rhoades of Pueblo West are the parents of a son, Emmett Ray Rhoades.
He was born at 12:55 p.m. Oct. 21, 2019, at Parkview Hospital in Pueblo.
He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 20¾ inches long.
His grandparents are Jerry and Lisa McNew of Coaldale, Sandy and Matt Bourgeois of Elizabeth and Bernie Rhoades of Tucson, Arizona.
Great-grandparents are Don and Sue Kaess of Salida and Keith and Carol McNew of Cañon City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.