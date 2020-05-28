Mary and Edward Lambright of Cañon City are the parents of a son, Dakota Isaac Lambright.
He was born at 2:01 p.m. May 24, 2020, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
He has a sister, Rosella Mae, 23 months.
His grandparents are Toby and Barbara Lambright of Kenton, Ohio, and Ira and Polly Miller of Augusta, West Virginia.
Great-grandparents are John and Lydia Mae Yoder of Tomah, Wisconsin.
