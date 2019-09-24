Jared and Annie Jacob of Salida are the parents of a daughter, Clover Ann Jacob.
She was born at 3:03 a.m. Aug. 26, 2019, at Littleton Adventist Hospital in Littleton.
She weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 18.6 inches long.
She has a sister, Nora, 9, and a twin brother, Ethan Kurt.
Her grandparents are Kurt and Emilly Schleser of Parker, Aicha Jacob of Highlands Ranch and Art Jacob of Aurora.
Great-grandparents are Roger and Ruth Dubrez of Golden.
